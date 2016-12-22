Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s easy to stay in touch these days because of social media.

That’s not only about the general football world, but about specific clubs where you have a keen interest.

I’ve lost count of the tweets this week reminding me to get my ticket for Boxing Day because Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest is heading for a big crowd.

That enthusiasm and energy off the field from Sean Jarvis and everyone behind the scenes at Town – people working really hard for the club – is being reflected in supporters turning up in big numbers to see the team and enjoy their matchday experience.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in David Wagner rejects Bundesliga advances - reaction Share this video Watch Next

And fingers crossed, that energy and enthusiasm will rub off on the players – as it has been doing in spades – and another three points will be heading Town’s way in front of a record Boxing Day crowd at the stadium.

I was down at Norwich for the 2-1 win and what a great performance it was from Town, illustrating how to play on the front foot but in a controlled, thoughtful and highly-skilled manner.

Liverpool showed us in the second half against Everton how exactly the same thing is done at top level, and it’s obvious from watching the two matches that the two bosses worked together and sing from the same hymn sheet.

I can’t stress this enough, and I have probably over-stressed this in my column in the past, that energy and enthusiasm is a must for any team.

That might sound obvious, but as Town fans know from past years, it doesn’t always translate from the training ground to the pitch and people seeing it on a Saturday afternoon.

No matter what the result at the moment, you know Town will have put in a shift and, fundamentally, that’s what all fans want to see from their team.

That’s why the work being done off the field by Sean Jarvis and every one of the staff there is so important as well.

Once again, of course, we have had rumours and reports of Wolfsburg being interested in David Wagner and, as Town impress and continue to impress, that interest in him from other clubs is only going to intensify.

What is interesting, though, is that on the subject of Steven Gerrard’s next club, the rumours put two and two together and got five.

In the betting lists, Gerrard is 16/1 to be Town’s next manager. For the record, he is 1/8 to join the Liverpool Academy.

But it just shows immediately how Town’s fortunes are looking up, when top-grade players and managers start to talk about Huddersfield Town as a serious option.

That is no accident.

It comes because of everything that has gone on at the club over the last few years and is being manifested in what people are seeing now both on and off the field.

Town against Forest on Monday has Wagner’s side at a decent price of 5/6, especially with Forest having a few injuries.

The stats show, of course, and no Town fan will need reminding of this, that all 12 League wins this season have come by a single goal.

Therefore, there can be only one bet to look at for the John Smith’s on Boxing Day and that is Town to win by one goal, which is 5/2.

Finally, can I wish all Examiner readers and Town fans a very Merry Christmas.

Having watched Town for the first time this season down at Norwich, where I was part of the Sky team for Skybet and very impressed by the performance, I can tell you I will be pencilling in some visits to the John Smith’s for January and February.

And I will be really looking forward to seeing Town play and the progress they can make.

I can’t help hoping for 2017 that, come the end of the season, if none of them have been automatically promoted, it would be great to see Town, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday all playing in the play-offs.

That would be fantastic.