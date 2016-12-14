Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed a 'hard fought' and 'ugly win' against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, according to supporters.

A tight and extremely competitive encounter was settled by an 85th minute header from Nahki Wells after good work from Christopher Schindler from an Aaron Mooy free-kick.

Before the game David Wagner said defending would be key to success and his side served up a defensive masterclass against the Brewers.

David from Wyke said, “Town defended superbly, and took their chance when it came. Burton were always going to be hard to beat, but as at the start of the season Town stuck to their task brilliantly".

Paul in Deanhouse agreed but felt Town started the game poorly, “Defended very well but disjointed with too many individual errors in the First Half."

However, Ian from Newark felt the first half performance was done to Town struggling to win the midfield battle: “The midfielders struggled to control the game until Kasey Palmer and especially Rajiv van La Parra came on.”

“Perhaps the worst game of the season, but gained what was required” was how Paul from Mirfield described it before going on to suggest David Wagner's side “need to be a lot sharper and much quicker with and without the ball” against Norwich City.

However, Roger from Kirkburton was more diplomatic, describing the result as 'winning ugly' before going on to add “Class won through in the end, especially when we made the substitutions.”

“Not many teams will turn Burton over in their own back yard, and that is what it is - a tiny pitch, tiny ground and a hostile atmosphere.”

Chief in Shelley agreed, suggesting “the narrow pitch stifled our attacking play. It wasn't pretty but who cares the result counts.”

TJ from Horbury described the win as 'excellent' and singled out Martin Cranie for special praise while Joe from Marsh said “it was great to see Nahki Wells score again and looking as though he was enjoying being out there because in my opinion he is a quality Championship striker.

The win was not only Town's second successive victory after the weekend triumph over Bristol City but also consolidated their position in the top six of the SkyBet Championship ahead of the game on Friday at Norwich.

And the game at Carrow Road is one both players and staff can head into with high-spirits.

Craig in Cowcliffe said “Now to Norwich for three massive points on Friday. Keep the Faith UTT!!!” while Colin from Kirkheaton added, “Keep it going for Norwich.”