Fond memories of Huddersfield Town ring long in the mind of now Burton Albion Assistant Manager Gary Crosby.

After being signed by Neil Warnock in 1994, the midfielder went onto make 44 appearances for Town, which included one of the most memorable matches in the club’s history.

“When I signed we’d just got the new stadium, which was fantastic,” explained Gary.

“Under Neil (Warnock) you always knew you’d be challenging for promotion, but obviously it was a little bit of a gamble hoping that we would get promoted.

“In the end, we went up via the Play-Offs which was brilliant and we got into Division Two.

“Any victory at Wembley is brilliant; you appreciate what you bring to the club and the supporters.

“It was a superb moment for the club and the supporters to move up a division, especially to do it at Wembley. It was brilliant!”

It wasn’t just the on-field success that sticks into Crosby’s mind as he praised the coaching staff and the team spirit for making his time so enjoyable.

“There was a fantastic set of lads at the club, that’s all I can say,” smiled Burton’s Assistant Manager.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time there, it’s a brilliant club, and is full of brilliant people; the team had a brilliant set of lads.

“My overriding memory of Huddersfield Town will be one of enjoyment and just genuine honest, nice people at the club. It was really great because we had a group of genuine, honest, hardworking lads.”

