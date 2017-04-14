Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Harry Bunn is ready to put his injury-hit season behind him to help push David Wagner's side to SkyBet Championship promotion.

The 24 year-old comfortably topped Town’s assist charts last season after a breakout campaign, but has been restricted to just 17 appearances this term, with his most recent league outing coming against Wigan Athletic on January 2nd.

“It has been very frustrating, but it’s still been good to see the lads doing so well. I’ve missed large parts of this season through injury and the good form of other lads, but now I feel fit and I want to get a few minutes in the team,” Harry told GUAH at PPG Canalside earlier this week.

“I was very happy with last season. As a footballer you want to improve each season and although this season hasn’t worked out for myself, it has been great to see the team doing so well. Everyone can see it is a real team here and I really hope we can get over the line.”

Harry is no stranger to injury setbacks; a serious knee problem side-lined him for well over a year as a teenager in Manchester City’s Academy.

Bunn believes that time away from the pitch has helped him cope mentally with setbacks now.

“The injury I had as a youngster probably set me up quite well for this; perhaps it was a blessing in disguise. I wouldn’t wish that injury upon anyone though.

"Obviously Jon (Gorenc Stanković) is going through it at the moment; I’ve spoken to him and wish him all the best with his recovery.

"However, it was a real experience and it has helped me to deal with any future setbacks.”

