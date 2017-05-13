Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy is expecting a close and cagey affair when Sheffield Wednesday travel to the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The two Yorkshire sides face-off in the first-leg of their two-legged SkyBet Championship Play-Off encounter for a place in the Final and the ultimate prize of promotion to the Barclay's Premier League.

The Owls have a perfect league record against David Wagner's side this season, a 1-0 away win followed up by a 2-0 victory at Hillsborough against a 10-man Town team.

Australian midfielder Mooy played the full 180 minutes of action in both encounters and explained what he expects ahead of tomorrow's clash.

“I remember two close matches. I think a penalty decided the first one, which was very tight, and the second was very similar. We created some good chances, but one of their boys scored a beautiful goal, to be fair,” said Aaron Mooy.

“We’ll give it our best on Sunday. I think the Play-Off games will have a different feel and that they might be even cagier, if that makes sense.

“All we can concentrate on is putting in a good performance. We’ll prepare as well as we can and be totally focused.”

Play-Offs are different to regular league games, of course, and Mooy is well positioned to draw on his personal experience of big matches in Town’s quest for success.

“In Australia, I’ve played in a few finals. In the first two seasons in Sydney, we made the Grand Final, which is a big deal over there," Mooy added.

“We made the semis in the next two years too. The winner of the Grand Final is crowned League Champion, a bit like how Rugby League works over here.

“In football, everyone plays to reach finals. Australian people love finals too, myself included!

“I’ve been excited about this for the last few weeks; it was difficult not to think about the semis when we knew we’d qualified and knowing what was ahead. I’m sure everyone can’t wait for today.”

For more from Aaron Mooy, purchase Huddersfield Town’s official match day magazine, Give Us An H, around the ground tomorrow morning for just £3 .