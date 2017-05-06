Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There will be a number of familiar faces lining up against each other tomorrow afternoon as Huddersfield Town entertain Cardiff City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Bluebirds' players Sean Morrison, Anthony Pilkington, Jazz Richards and Lee Peltier will all line-up against their former side on Sunday (kick-off Noon).

And for Town, captain Mark Hudson goes up against his old team, having spent five years in South Wales, making 144 appearances for the club after sealing a move from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2009.

Soon after signing, an ongoing contract dispute with midfielder Joe Ledley led to then-manager Dave Jones handing the captaincy to him.

And although it would be the third successive club at which Hudson had been appointed captain, it still came as a shock for the 35-year-old.

Looking back at his time at the club, Mark Hudson said: “It was a bit of a shock, to be honest, to be named as Captain at Cardiff City.

“I joined the club because I believed it was heading in the right direction; I didn’t even consider being asked to be or named club captain.

“Then just a few weeks after working with Dave Jones he gave me the honour of being club captain; it was a great moment for me.

“A similar situation happened at Huddersfield Town as well, so I must have a number of qualities that appeal to managers.

“Personally I believe a captain should be open minded, you should understand how the game works, know how to handle people and certain situations, be hard working both on and off the pitch and know how to look after people.

"There’s a number of others but these are the key ones that stick into my mind.”

During his time at Cardiff City the defender praised the work of Dave Jones in moving the club forwards.

“The boss did really well at the Club, he took us to being on the verge of the top flight of English football,” explained Mark.

“He helped bring us forwards in terms of recruitment, playing style, the training ground and the new stadium. He was definitely a key factor in helping us develop.”

Cardiff City was eventually promoted to the Premier League in the 2012/13 season, but previously Hudson recalled his low moments in the Play-Offs and explained how that can help Huddersfield Town this season.

“It was tough being knocked out of the Play-Offs; no-one wants to get that far and fall late on but it does happen.

“I think coming away from the low moments you can take a lot away and consider what you could’ve done better.

“I took a lot away from what happened at Cardiff as did the other lads and that’s why we did so well seasons later.

“It gave us that belief during the season, especially during form dips. It helped us drive on and gave us a real purpose to get over the line.

“There’s a few of us like Deano and Hoggy who have had similar experiences and learn a lot from it.

“We speak to the Head Coach here and if we can help during the build up to the match, then we will. There are things that we have taken from our careers that we can take to the group that can help us with our main goal in the Play-Offs.”

For more from Mark Hudson, purchase Huddersfield Town’s official match day magazine, Give Us An H, around the ground tomorrow morning for just £3 .