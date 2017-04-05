Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After recently returning to training, Sean Scannell is keen on doing everything he can to help Huddersfield Town in the last eight games of the current SkyBet Championship campaign.

Just as the winger began to break into the Town starting line-up he was brought off in the 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic in November.

Scannell has subsequently been fighting his way back to fitness following his long-term ankle injury and explained how his teammates have helped him focus on a return to action.

“I’ve been out of the side for about four months now, so it feels good to be back in the mix and hopefully I’ll get back into the squad soon," he said.

“It was frustrating because I felt like I was helping the team before my ankle problem but injuries happen.

“I am just really happy the team has done well. I have come to all the games to support the lads and I know that when I come back, I’ll be both fitter and stronger.

“We have a very good happy squad and it’s great to be involved with everything.

“When you’re injured, it’s easy to feel left out of what’s going on, as you’re focusing on returning and doing your gym work, but we have a great bunch of lads and we’ve all stuck together throughout. They’ve helped keep my spirits up and I’m eager to repay them for that on the pitch.

“I believe this is a great time for me to come back. I hope that when I get brought into the squad, I can make an impact.”

