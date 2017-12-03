The video will start in 8 Cancel

Everton playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson believes Huddersfield Town were the better team for most of the game yesterday despite the Terriers losing 2-0 to the Toffees.

The defeat stretched Town's losing run away from home to six games, but the Iceland international gave credit to the Terriers' performance - especially in the first half - at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The midfielder also revealed Sam Allardyce's tactical switch at half time which made all the difference for the home side.

Sigurdsson said: “He [Allardyce] told us to get up the pitch a little bit.

“We were very deep, and allowed them too much possession.

“We knew we would get chances, it was just a matter of taking them.

“I prefer that [playing further up]. Not just myself, I think most players would prefer to be further up the pitch!

“I had to do a job in the first half, they had a very attacking full back [Tommy Smith]. It was nice to go a little bit further up the pitch in the second half and of course to get the goal.

“It was a good result, very good. But I think we've got to give credit to Huddersfield as well.

“They were on top in the first half, and actually I think they started the second half a little bit better too.

“We got the goal, a little bit of momentum with that and then obviously we got that very important second goal.”

On his goal, the former Swansea man joked that Dominic Calvert-Lewin's flicked assist was unintentional.

“I saw it, I'm not sure if he meant it, but he said he did, so we will go for that!” he said.

“It was a good assist, and nice to get the first goal and that set us up nicely for the rest of the game."

Everton went on to wrap the game up with 17 minutes to go, when the young Englishman got on the scoresheet himself.