Happy birthday to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

  By

Here are the head coach's best bits since joining Town

Happy birthday David Wagner

It's Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner's 45th birthday today.

His side take to the field tonight against Preston when he will ask his team to give their all and hopefully bring him the best birthday present he could ask for - three points.

Unfortunately we won't be able to give him that gift - as much as we dream of scoring a last-minute winner for Town ourselves.

So our present to Herr Wagner is this look back over the memorable moments of his Town career.

Enjoy!

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town tenure so far

He joins

David Wagner appears to be on the verge of joining Huddersfield Town

David Wagner joins Huddersfield Town from Borussia Dortmund II

He watches

Wagner watches Town's defeat to Leeds United from the director's box

He speaks

Wagner holds his first Town press conference

He trains

Wagner takes his squad to Spain for a five-day training camp

He takes charge

Wagner takes charge of his first match - a 3-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday

He wins

Wagner oversees his first win as Town boss in his third game - a 0-2 victory over Birmingham City

He wins at home

Wagner takes his first victory at the John Smith's Stadium - a 2-0 victory over Rotherham

He goes on an unbeaten run

Town go unbeaten in five matches from Boxing Day to late January under Wagner

He beats Leeds

Wagner masterminds Town's 1-4 win over their West Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road

He takes his first preseason

Wagner oversees his first preseason campaign with Town

He takes the squad to Sweden

Wagner takes the whole squad and backroom staff on a bonding trip to Sweden

He takes on his mate

Wagner's side contests the Shankly Trophy with Liverpool - managed by his close friend Jurgen Klopp

He wins the opening match

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner celebrates with his team against Brentford FC on Saturday.

Wagner's side beat Brentford to kick off their 2016/17 Championship campaign

He beats Newcastle

Wagner masterminds a famous 2-1 victory at St James' Park

He draws at Villa Park

Wagner's side earn a late point against Aston Villa to extend their unbeaten run

He goes top

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley: Jonathan Hogg celebrates the win with David Wagner.

A late Jonathan Hogg strike against Barnsley sees Wagner's side sit top of the Championship table

He beats Leeds... again

Wagner's side go six matches unbeaten with a derby-day victory at Elland Road

He goes top again

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner has been linked to the vacant Aston Villa managerial position.

Another Yorkshire derby win - this time against Rotherham - sees Wagner's side go top of the table again

He keeps on going...

To be continued...

