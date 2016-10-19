Happy birthday to Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

It's Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner's 45th birthday today.
His side take to the field tonight against Preston when he will ask his team to give their all and hopefully bring him the best birthday present he could ask for - three points.
Unfortunately we won't be able to give him that gift - as much as we dream of scoring a last-minute winner for Town ourselves.
So our present to Herr Wagner is this look back over the memorable moments of his Town career.
Enjoy!
David Wagner's Huddersfield Town tenure so far
He joins
David Wagner joins Huddersfield Town from Borussia Dortmund II
He watches
Wagner watches Town's defeat to Leeds United from the director's box
He speaks
Wagner holds his first Town press conference
He trains
Wagner takes his squad to Spain for a five-day training camp
He takes charge
Wagner takes charge of his first match - a 3-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday
He wins
Wagner oversees his first win as Town boss in his third game - a 0-2 victory over Birmingham City
He wins at home
Wagner takes his first victory at the John Smith's Stadium - a 2-0 victory over Rotherham
He goes on an unbeaten run
Town go unbeaten in five matches from Boxing Day to late January under Wagner
He beats Leeds
Wagner masterminds Town's 1-4 win over their West Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road
He takes his first preseason
Wagner oversees his first preseason campaign with Town
He takes the squad to Sweden
Wagner takes the whole squad and backroom staff on a bonding trip to Sweden
He takes on his mate
Wagner's side contests the Shankly Trophy with Liverpool - managed by his close friend Jurgen Klopp
He wins the opening match
Wagner's side beat Brentford to kick off their 2016/17 Championship campaign
He beats Newcastle
Wagner masterminds a famous 2-1 victory at St James' Park
He draws at Villa Park
Wagner's side earn a late point against Aston Villa to extend their unbeaten run
He goes top
A late Jonathan Hogg strike against Barnsley sees Wagner's side sit top of the Championship table
He beats Leeds... again
Wagner's side go six matches unbeaten with a derby-day victory at Elland Road
He goes top again
Another Yorkshire derby win - this time against Rotherham - sees Wagner's side go top of the table again
He keeps on going...
To be continued...