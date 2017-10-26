Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams believes last week's stunning victory over Manchester United proved that "hard work beats talent".

And the ex-Reading man hopes the Terriers' work rate can help to write another page in Town's history against Liverpool FC this weekend.

Town travel to Anfield looking for a first win over the Reds since 1959, when Bill Shankly was in charge of the then-Leeds Road-based club.

Ahead of the match, Williams said: "Liverpool have quality players - we all know that - but you saw at the weekend that hard work beats talent.

"We have to put the same shift in running-wise and working wise because our work ethic was really, really good on Saturday.

"It's not going to get any easier at Anfield so we definitely work as hard as we did on Saturday to compete."

Town's tireless efforts last week allowed them to claim a first win over Man United in 65 years, with the squad's fitness playing a pivotal role in the win.

And the 28-year-old revealed that Town head coach David Wagner had highlighted Town's stamina ahead of the clash with Jose Mourinho's men.

"The manager told us before the game that he obviously can't expect a result, but he can expect us to work hard and run more than Man United and that's exactly what we did on Saturday," said Williams.

"I think the message will be the same on the weekend because we all know they have quality players - the front four are really, really good.

"But it showed us that we can beat anyone in this division.

"It's going to be tough, but - especially after Saturday - we should take that confidence into the game against Liverpool."

On his own fitness, Williams added: "I had a few setbacks this season.

"I waited for my chance to start against Leicester and I think that went well, but then I picked up an injury again.

"I think it took a while for me personally to find my rhythm because you get the match fitness when you play week-in, week-out.

"I was lucky enough to play 44 games last season so I was quite fit, but the training here is really, really intense.

"I think that suits me to get back to the fitness where I was.

"Against United I didn't feel I was back to 100 per cent fitness but I was close so that game helped me a lot to play again on Saturday and feel fitter and fresher."