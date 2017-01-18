WATCH: Joe Lolley on Town's progress off the pitch

Joe Lolley is ready to put in the hard yards as he works his way back into the fray at Huddersfield Town .

The 24-year-old has returned after a foot injury picked up at Aston Villa in August.

Forward Lolley had started all three of Town’s Championship games up to that point.

Since working his way back to fitness, he has made two league appearances from the bench, at Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

And the former Kidderminster Harriers player started the FA Cup third-round clash at home to Port Vale.

It adds up to around two hours of first-team football this month.

And Lolley is keen to add to that tally when David Wagner’s fifth-placed side host Ipswich Town on Saturday.

“I had more than four months out, so it was a long lay-off,” he said.

“But I am really happy to be back and be a part of the team again".

Lolley, who signed for £350,000 in January 2014, knows there is plenty of competition at the club.

“The rest of the lads have been playing so well,” he added.

“I know I may have to bide my time to get a run in the team.

“I am prepared for that and I’m ready for some hard work, but hopefully I can get back into the side as soon as possible.”

The former Great Britain Students and England C international says head coach David Wagner kept him involved when he was sidelined.

“He could easily have forgotten my name,” he joked.

“But his man-management has been key. He kept close tabs on how I was doing.

“There was a lot of work behind the scenes with the physio and coaching staff.

“Hopefully getting back out onto the pitch will mean the hard work has been worthwhile.”