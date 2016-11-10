Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holme Valley-based Nicky Clee is eyeing a National League North promotion challenge with Harrogate Town after moving from Guiseley.

The former Huddersfield Town junior only joined the National League top-flight club in the close-season after seven years at Altrincham.

But the father of three – wife Vicky gave birth to twins this summer – was finding nationwide travelling too time consuming.

That led to the 33-year-old, who lives in Honley, leaving Guiseley by mutual consent and making the switch to Harrogate.

Clee, who has also played for Ossett Albion, Ashton United and Hyde United, made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Salford City.

Now he is hoping for a home bow for Simon Weaver’s side against Tamworth on Saturday.

“The training and travelling at Guiseley meant I was away from the family too much,” explained the man who also plays Drakes Huddersfield League cricket for Marsden.

“I’m really glad to be at Harrogate. I know a lot about the club and have known the manager for five years.”

Clee, who played District League football for Holme Valley Academicals as a teenager, is primarily a winger.

“I have been mainly on the left but I’ve played through the middle in the past too,” he explained. “Whatever the position, I like to get the ball down and create things. I’m about making things happen and hopefully I can hit the ground running at Harrogate.”

Clee won promotion from National League North with Altrincham in 2014 and added: “I’ve spent the last few years fighting to avoid relegation from the top division.

“Now I’m looking for another promotion. I know what it takes to get out of this league and will be doing all I can to help make it happen.

“I’ve been playing at Guiseley so I’m match fit and ready. Now I want to show the Harrogate fans what I can do.”