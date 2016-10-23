Login Register
Harry Bunn so happy to assist Huddersfield Town in points mission against Derby County

The forward came off the bench to set up the dramatic winner

Harry Bunn is at the centre of celebrations for Elias Kachunga's winner against Derby County

Harry Bunn knows not even setting up a last-gasp winner is enough to guarantee a starting berth at Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old has spent much of this season as a substitute.

He’d love to add to his two starts after coming off the bench for the sixth time and setting up the Elias Kachunga goal which beat Derby County at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But he realises rotation is the name of the game under boss David Wagner, whose side are back up to third in the Championship after bouncing back from two defeats running.

“I’ve not played as many minutes as I would have liked,” admitted the former Manchester City man, who made 34 league starts last season.

“Hopefully I can start getting a run of games.

“But I realise there are no guarantees here, because we have a good squad.

“The manager has always said he will rotate.

“I think he could pick any 11 and they would usually deliver.”

Bunn accepted Town had a rare off day as they lost 3-1 at Preston North End last Wednesday.

“No excuses - we just didn’t turn up,” he said.

“It was important to get three points against Derby, especially as we were at home.

“Credit to the boys because they put a massive shift in.

“Once again we kept going to the end and came up with the win against a good side.”

Bunn and his teammates will have a couple of days off before starting preparations for Saturday’s trip to Fulham.

The West London side are 14th after a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Jonathan Kodjia volleyed an 80th-minute winner in Birmingham and Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic said:

“We were near to a point, but after playing well for 45 minutes, we were not solid in the second half, when we lost ambition.”

