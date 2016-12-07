Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harry Bunn is ready to kick-start his own season – and help get Huddersfield Town ’s back on track.

A hamstring injury forced the 24-year-old striker to sit and watch as David Wagner ’s side slipped down the Championship table.

Despite falling out of the play-off berths, Town impressed in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers.

Bunn came off the bench for his first appearance since October and is eyeing another outing at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

“It has been very frustrating, especially the run that we’ve been on the last couple of weeks,” said the former Manchester City player.

“I wanted to be helping the lads out on the pitch. I hope I can start doing that now.

“I’ve had a few niggles this season. Fingers crossed that’s behind me now and I can get back in the team, get a few minutes under my belt, and build my fitness back up.

“I feel 100 per cent, but it’s easy to say you’re 100 per cent - I felt that way last time and ended up doing my hamstring again.

“I’m working every day on strengthening my hamstrings, so hopefully the injury won’t happen again.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Huddersfield Town squad train ahead of the Wigan match Share this video Watch Next

Bunn, who has made 10 appearances this season and 89 for Town in all, watched a clutch of chances go begging at Blackburn.

He added: “We should have won. We created so much in the first 20 minutes we could probably have had three goals.

“On another day those chances go in and it’s game over by half-time.

“However, you need to take your chances.

“Unfortunately, chances fell to players who don’t normally find themselves in that position.

“Maybe if they fall to Nahki or Elias Kachunga they score, but we move on and hopefully next week we put it right.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans in fine voice during Blackburn draw Share this video Watch Next

Bunn shares manager David Wagner’s unshaken belief in the way Town are playing, even if they are seeking a first win in six against Bristol City, who are 11th.

“We’d have liked three points but a point away from home is a good point,” he said. "In this league, it’s hard for any team to go through the season without a blip.

“Ours has been a bit larger than we would have liked.

“Some teams will recover quickly and others won’t - hopefully we can start recovering now and putting some points on the board.

“The boss tells us every day that we’ve got a style and it’s got us where we are, so we won’t be looking to change that.

“It worked well up until a couple of weeks ago and it will work again.”