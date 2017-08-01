Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are "facing a fight" to stay in the Premier League, according to Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp.

Although the Blues manager has been impressed with how Town have gone about their business in the summer transfer window, he believes the Terriers are one of seven clubs who could be in trouble this year.

In his column in the Sun on Sunday, Redknapp wrote: "To stay up this year, more than in any other year, it is going to be about spending on quality and numbers to get you through.

“For a club of Newcastle’s size and potential, it has been a worryingly quiet window and Rafa must persuade owner Mike Ashley to part with some more cash.

“But they seem to get it at Huddersfield. If they are going back down they are making sure it won’t be without trying everything possible to survive.

“They have already spent money on 10 players, that’s DOUBLE the number that have arrived at Newcastle, and you have to admire how such a small club is pushing the boat out.

“But it is not mission impossible for any of the seven clubs - as Sean Dyche has proved at Burnley.”

The former West Ham boss added: “I don’t want to be the prophet of doom for any club, I’ve a lot of mates who are managers in the Prem and I wish them all the very best. But there’s no escaping the fact some are facing a fight to stay up.

“I’ve identified Watford, Swansea, Southampton, Burnley, Huddersfield and Brighton as teams that are really going to be up against it.

“But the seventh of those in danger - Newcastle - is maybe the most surprising for me.”