Huddersfield Town's on-loan Liverpool keeper ready to bounce back

Danny Ward is consoled by Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson after his error against Brighton

It’s been two steps forward, one step back for Huddersfield Town’s on-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward.

But the 23-year-old has a great incentive to put behind him the lapse which allowed Brighton and Hove Albion a winner on Tuesday.

Ward faces Queens Park Rangers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday chasing a third clean sheet in four Championship games.

He played key roles in the 1-0 wins at home to Wolves and away to Leeds United last Saturday.

And the Wales international is obviously keen to get more shut-outs on the board as soon as possible.

“That’s what goalkeepers get judged on, so I was pleased to get those clean sheets against Wolves and Leeds,” said the Wrexham product who played twice for Liverpool after a successful loan stint at Aberdeen last season.

“But I have to say defending is a team effort and the lads have been doing it well.

“I’m enjoying my time here and overall it’s been a great start to the season for us.

“But we know it’s only a start and there is a whole lot more to do.”

Ward is happy to be on board at the John Smith’s Stadium as he looks to impress Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who handed him a new Anfield contract through to 2021 before rubber-stamping the loan to Town.

“I’m made up to be here,” he explained.

“It’s great to be working with David Wagner.

“He is obviously good mates with Jurgen Klopp and the two teams play a similar way.

“That’s clearly helpful for me with a view to the long term.

“In the shorter term, I am totally focused on this club and doing all I can to help maintain our current form.”