Character the key for Huddersfield Town ahead of QPR clash

Tommy Smith says there is more than enough character in the Huddersfield Town camp to bounce back from that first defeat of the Championship campaign at Brighton and Hove Albion.

And ahead of the home showdown with Queens Park Rangers, the right-back is quick to point out that Town remain top of the table with 16 points from a possible 21.

“We were all disappointed with Tuesday’s result, of course we were,” said the 24-year-old former Manchester City defender, who joined Town at the start of 2013.

“But we don’t dwell on any match, be it a win, draw or defeat. We see what can be learned from it and get on with preparing for the next one.

“That’s been the approach ever since David Wagner came in, and I don’t think it will change, because it’s working for us.

“We certainly aren’t getting carried away - the boss would never allow that - but I do think we should take confidence from what we have achieved to date.

“It’s only a start, but we are in a good place in terms of the table, we’re playing good football and we’ve been getting good results.

“Even though we lost at Brighton, we gave a good account of ourselves, and we will stick to what we are doing, because we see it’s working.”

Smith, who has made 117 Town appearances, accepts the visit of QPR, beaten 6-0 at home to Newcastle United on Tuesday, presents a test of the mettle of both sets of players.

“Looking at QPR, they could go either way,” he explained.

“Every player is hurt by losing, and it was a bad one for them. They’ll clearly be aiming to prove a point about themselves.

“But a defeat like that also hits you hard, and if their confidence is down, we’ll try to take advantage.

“We also have to show a bit of character to get back on the right route, and we’re certainly not short on that front.

“There has been plenty of it to get to where we are at the moment, and it feels great to be where we are.

“We deserve to be where we are on our performances so far, but we have to keep our form going.”

Smith, who has helped Town keep clean sheets in two of their last three matches, says Wagner’s summer recruits have made a huge difference.

“They are good footballers, but they are also good people, and that’s important,” he added.

“I know the manager and (head of football operations) Stuart Webber do a lot of research into potential signings.

“The lads that have come in all have a similar attitude and work ethic to those of us already here, and there really is a togetherness about the club.

“It’s not just the players, it comes right down from the chairman (Dean Hoyle), and the fans have responded brilliantly.”

Smith, who in August signed a new contract through to 2019 (Town have the option of adding another year), says he is learning more and more under Wagner.

“I think I am developing as a player, and I want to keep on doing that,” he said.

“I like the way the boss wants me to play, and I think my attacking has improved.

“But mine is a both-way job - I’m still a defender as well - and I;m working hard on that side of things too.”