Head coach David Wagner on 'just the beginning' of the Huddersfield Town journey

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner was at his candid best as he appeared on BBC Radio Leed's West Yorkshire Sport programme discussing Town's start to the season this evening.

No topic seemed to be off the agenda, from pre-match rituals and player fashion to his thoughts on his side's current success and aims for the future.

And there was no doubt he and his squad are enjoying being top of the Championship but as ever the German continued to appear humble and cautiously optimistic on Huddersfield Town's targets and aims for the future but also vowed it was 'just the beginning'.

Have a look at David Wagner's key quotes from the hour-long conversation below...

Wagner on Town's Start to the Season

“It makes no sense to look too far ahead or to look too far back – at the start of the season I only looked at how to beat Brentford.

“I did not know what would be possible after eight games – I didn't really look past the first game”.

Wagner on the Media Spotlight

“It is not something that is enjoyable for me but it is part of the job and it's not something special for me.”

Wagner on added pressure now it's 'his' team

“Of course, this is my team, every single player under contract is a player I liked but I didn't feel any added pressure.

“I have responsibility for every signing and every thing I have done has been the best decision I could do in that moment – so there is no pressure.”

Wagner on Town's Transfer Policy

“Dean (Hoyle) and Stuart (Webber) and myself are all very good at making quick decisions – we all give our opinions and make a decision quickly.

“One of the first questions I asked the chairman before I came was if I make the decisions on players or not and he said 'Yes' which was a big reason why I decided to come to Huddersfield.”

Wagner on the 'Wagner Revolution'

“I wasn't very happy about the slogan – the commercial department have a lot of good ideas and it is their business but I am not able to compare with what went before – is there a revolution?

For me, personally, there is a big difference in the 10 months I have been here between the German and England cultures and I am still learning.”

Wagner on England-Germany Differences

“There is a lot of differences - the training schedule, the intensity of games – the referee whistles less in the English game.

Here, in nearly every single city the supporters have passion for their club – maybe only it is like this in Dortmund.”

Wagner on having a big squad

“My target was to have a squad of 23-24 players and we now have 21 with three goalkeepers and we'll need them all over the whole season – I am sure they will all be important.”

Wagner on renewed Defensive Strengths

“Of course, the signings have been important as well as the characters but we have also been able to work more on grass with pre-season.

“The double or treble sessions in the day on grass has meatn we have been able to work on the details. And the details are important.”

Wagner on keeping a Happy Squad

“It is part of my job - I am here to make decisions and tough decisions but in the end I think it is important players know my thoughts – they may not agree but they have to get on with it and try to win the shirt for the next week.”

Wagner on injured duo Philip Billing and Joe Lolley

“He's (Philip) is back in training but he has real competition in that position now so maybe it is not as easy for him to get back in. But he is young and it is up to me to get the best out of him.”

“Hopefully he (Joe) should be back in full-training in the next 10-14 days.”

Wagner on Team Adaptability

“We have to be prepared for every single opponent and we have to be ready – sometimes for opponents who play very deep or those that press very high.

Preparation is key and decisions are very important.”

Wagner on Winter Breaks

“Having been in both I would prefer a winter break as it helps everybody, even if it is only 10 days like in Germany.

“I respect the British culture of Boxing Day but I would like one after that or after January 2”.

Wagner on Tommy Smith's development

“Tommy is the type of player you show him something and he is very quick to bring it onto the pitch. A really really good player who still has a lot to develop and a great attititude.”

Wagner on the big John Smith's crowds

“This is probably one of Dean Hoyle's best decision - to make the season tickets so much cheaper – for our game it helps to have this push, this support from the stands.

“This is why we need the support and the big crowds behind us especially when you are feeling tired and need to push.”

Wagner on his Touchline Antics

“Everything is done spontaneously – after the game I have no idea. I am really in the game and why I sometimes show certain emotions. It is an emotional game and I am with the boys on the field.”

Wagner on only winning 1-0

“I am not concerned – this is not a serious question for me. We are still Huddersfield Town and we are humble and happy with every single win – whether it is by 1-0, 2-0 or more.”

Wagner on the Highlight of the Season (so far)

For me, it was Leeds away – it is our biggest game of the season so it was the best for me.

Wagner on a Liverpool/Town Double Title win

“Unfortunately we both don't have a realistic chance of winning the title but in football anything is possible.”

Wagner on January Transfer Targets

“We are in the process of identifying our targets for the next windows. Winter windows are always difficult but we are on our way and will make sure we are prepared and very early which I think helped in the summer to start pre-season with all our squad”

Wagner on the Town Project

“I drive to Canalside every day with a smile on my face but I have the feeling we are just at the beginning and this is a great feeling. I see a lot of areas we can develop on and off the pitch”.