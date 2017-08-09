Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's head of coaching Tony Carss has left the West Yorkshire club.

The former Town midfielder, who netted four goals in 89 appearances for the Terriers, scored a penalty in the 2004 play-off final victory over Mansfield Town at the Millennium Stadium.

Carss ended his playing career at Town, having racked up more than 250 appearances for the Terriers, Oldham Athletic, Carlisle United, Chesterfield, Cardiff City and Darlington.

After his playing days, Carss joined Town's academy as a part-time coach in 2007, before being made a professional development coach under Frankie Bunn in 2012.

The 41-year-old was handed the reigns of the Under 18 squad in 2014 before becoming head of coaching two years later.

A statement on the htafc.com read: "Everyone at Huddersfield Town would like to thank Tony for his service as a player and a coach and wishes him all the best for the future."