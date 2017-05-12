Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face one of their biggest matches in recent history on Sunday when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the John Smith's Stadium for the first leg of the play-off semi-final.

The Owls did the double over Town in the league this campaign, but both managers know the play-offs is a completely different competition.

David Wagner will be without injured trio Kasey Palmer, Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic - as well as the suspended Danny Ward - while Carlos Carvalhal will have to contend without in-form forward Gary Hooper.

Here Steven Downes picks the possible line-ups for both teams and looks at the head-to-head battles across the pitch.

GK- Joel Coleman vs Keiren Westwood

Joel Coleman will have to step up for Town and replace the suspended Danny Ward.

Ward - who is usually David Wagner's first choice keeper - was sent off in Town's last regular season game against Cardiff City.

So Coleman must now take charge between the posts and possibly become the hero and provide Town with a vital last line of defence.

Unlike most back up keepers, Coleman has played a lot this season, making nine appearances for the blue and white stripes - mostly in the cup competitions.

Westwood meanwhile is regarded as one of the best stoppers in the league - strong, quick and good with his hands.

The Wednesday keeper has made 43 appearances this season - second-most for the Owls behind Barry Bannan.

LB- Chris Lowe vs Daniel Pudil

Both these players like to get forward for their sides and produce potential assists and goals from deep.

Chris Lowe has had to get used to this in a Wagner set up, and now has a good understanding with left winger Rajiv Van La Parra.

Lowe has three assists to his name this season and two goals - both of those coming at the John Smith's Stadium.

The first was a fantastic finish against Barnsley and the second a penalty in the 4-1 defeat at home to Fulham.

Compare that to Pudil's stats for the Owls and they are very similar.

The Czech has created two goals and scored two in the regular season.

CB- Christopher Schindler vs Glenn Loovens

Both players have had outstanding seasons for their respective clubs.

Loovens has led tirelessly from the back and seems to be always there when Wednesday need him.

Similarly with Schindler, Town fans have taken to the clubs record £1.8m signing with ease as the player has shown his class throughout the regular season.

CB- Tom Lees vs Micheal Hefele

Much like the other two centre-backs, both these players have played vital roles for the two clubs throughout the season.

Lees has been a rock at the back for Wednesday, a good defender who is good on the ball.

Meanwhile, Hefele for Town has become a club star, as the player has made himself one of the most popular figures with not only the fans but also in the squad.

The German defender has shown he can defend, but also score important goals too, such as at Aston Villa in the early part of the season or the winner against Leeds United at the John Smith's Stadium.

RB- Jack Hunt vs Tommy Smith

This is probably the most interesting comparison, as old right-back meets new, as Jack Hunt was eventually replaced with Tommy Smith who has made the position his own at Town.

Hunt left Town to go to Crystal Palace, however things didn't work out and the player has moved around clubs since, before finally settling at Sheffield Wednesday.

Once creating the goal-scoring opportunities from deep in a Town shirt, he is now doing that for Sunday's opposition and currently has two assists to his name.

That pales in comparison to Tommy Smith who has nine assists to his name and will be looking to add to that tally in the play-offs.

CM- Aaron Mooy vs Keiran Lee

Aaron Mooy has been one of the most impressive players in a Town shirt this season, while Lee has been likewise in a Wednesday one.

Mooy has scored four goals, creating nine, whereas Lee has only grabbing one assist but scored five goals throughout the season.

CM- Barry Bannan vs Jonathan Hogg

Barry Bannan is one of Wednesday's most influential players and it will be the task of Jonathan Hogg to try and keep the Scotsman quiet.

While Bannan only has one goal so far this season, he does have seven assists and keeps the Owls ticking over.

Hogg - while he doesn't score many goals - is one of Town's biggest defensive players and that will prove crucial in the game against Wednesday on Sunday, as he will look to snap at the heels of the opposition.

LM- Rajiv Van La Parra vs Adam Reach

Both players may be slightly disappointed with their stats in terms of goals and assists this season.

Adam Reach at Wednesday only has four assists and three goals to his name.

Rajiv Van La Parra's target of 10 goals at the start of the campaign hasn't been reached, as he has only scored two - those coming against Wolves at home and Brentford away.

Both players will be hoping they can claim more goals and assists in the playoffs to propel their clubs to the next level - the Premier League.

RM- Elias Kachunga vs Ross Wallace

Elias Kachunga is Town's top scorer, netting 13 goals in all competitions throughout the season, while he also has two assists to his name.

Ror Wednesday Ross Wallace has been one of the best attacking players all season, providing a strong threat down the right flank.

He has seven assists to his name and five goals, and did score against Town earlier in the season at Hillsborough.

CAM/CF- Izzy Brown vs Steven Fletcher

Since arriving from Chelsea on loan, Izzy Brown has been a vital part of the Town team.

His goals, assists and overall play have helped Town gain a playoff spot.

He has one assist and five goals to his name with his last coming at Wolves to help secure Town's playoff place.

Steven Fletcher is Wednesday's second-top scorer with 10 goals so far this season, and the experienced striker is doing his part to help the Owls get back into the top flight of English football.

His goals and experience will count a lot in the play-offs and Town will have to be wary of the striker's ability to score from anywhere in and around the area.

ST- Nahki Wells vs Fernando Forestieri

It is at the business end of the team where play-off games are normally won or lost.

It will be interesting to see out of these two strikers who will step up to the plate and fire their team to promotion.

Forestieri is Wednesday's top scorer with 12 goals - one less than Elias Kachunga and only two more than Nahki Wells who is currently on ten for the season.

Wells has had 39 shots on goal this season, 34 of those shots being on target, while Forestieri has had 44 shots on goal with 43 on target.