Huddersfield Town's trip to Bristol City tonight will see two of Chelsea's brightest academy products come face-to-face at Ashton Gate.

On-loan Izzy Brown will line-up for David Wagner's side against fellow Stamford Bridge loanee Tammy Abraham, who himself is enjoying his own temporary switch away from West London.

Both players came through the Chelsea academy system at the same time, playing in the youth team which won the FA Youth Cup in the 2014-15 season.

Facing Manchester City in a two-legged final, Abraham scored in the opening game to help seal a 3-1 victory for Chelsea with both players on the scoresheet in the second leg at Stamford Bridge - watched by nearly 11,000 people.

Chelsea went behind to an early City goal before Brown equalised in the 20th minute before Abraham made sure of the victory to seal a 2-1 victory on the night.

After success at youth level, Brown went out on loan to Eredivisie side SBV Vitesse for the 2015-16, playing 22 games and scoring once.

The 20-year-old was then loaned to Rotherham United at the start of this season, appearing 20 times and scoring three goals for the Millers.

But with the club languishing at the wrong end of the table, Chelsea terminated the season-long loan before sending the forward to Town for the rest of the campaign.

Brown has not looked back since – quickly becoming a mainstay in David Wagner's side and also picking up a nomination for February's Player of the Month award.

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham has been one of the bright sparks in what is fast becoming a survival battle for Bristol City.

So far he has played 32 times for the Robins scoring 23 goals in all competitions, with 18 of those coming in the league.

Who will come out on top tonight in the battle of the Stamford Bridge Starlets? Only time will tell....