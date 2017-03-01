Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lifelong fan Scott Brammall is hoping to watch Huddersfield Town at Manchester City – but his tickets are in Australia!

The 39-year-old from Honley has lived near Sydney for the past 15 years but is on a week-long flying visit to England with wife Rachel to visit family.

When he realised they could get to the fifth round replay at the Etihad Stadium, Scott went on the general sale line of Ticketmaster to book seats for himself, Rachel and his brother Chris, who lives in the Lake District.

Due to a mix-up, though, the tickets from Town’s 8,000 allocation were posted to his home address in Terrigal, New South Wales, rather than for collection here.

“I was waiting by the computer for tickets to go on general sale on Monday and when I made the booking, I spoke to someone at Ticketmaster to arrange to collect them from Town, because there was no use them posting them to my home address,” explained Scott, a pharmaceutical manager.

“When I went to Town they couldn’t find them in the system and, when they looked into it further, Ticketmaster had posted them to Australia.

“It’s a funny story, really, but we are just desperately hoping we can get it sorted out in time to go to the game.”

Scott and Rachel – whose daughters Poppy (8) and Lyla (10) are also members of the Town supporters club in NSW – arrived in London only on Sunday and fly out again this weekend.

“I’ve always been a massive Town fan, but it’s 13 years since I last watched them live, so this is obviously a brilliant chance for us,” explained Scott, who went to Honley High and played Sunday League football here before emigrating in 2002.

“I used to watch them all the time back in the 90s – Iwan Roberts was my favourite player – and I still follow them as much as possible, and it’s been good to see Town on the telly a few times this year.

“We watched the Brighton match on TV recently back in Australia and the team are playing great – it’s really exciting the way things are going.”