With no domestic football this weekend, Huddersfield Town fans could well be sat at home twiddling their thumbs, waiting for the Terriers to get back in action next week.

But to save you from boredom, the fine folks at Football Manager have made up the addictive game free to play and download all weekend.

The newest version of the game will be available for no fee on Steam for PC, Mac and Linux users until Sunday.

The offer started on Thursday, March 23 at 5pm and run until on Sunday, March 26 at 8pm, with unrestricted access to FM 2017's full database.

To play the game for free click here and then click on the image on the screen that follows.

You will then be sent to the Steam Store where the game will be available free of charge all weekend.

If you haven't used Steam before, you need to install and create a new Steam account; to do this, click here to download and install the free Steam client.

When the offer expires, you will be given the option of purchasing the game at a 50% discount.