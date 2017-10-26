Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Liverpool FC player and manager Graeme Souness believes Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner will be "enemies" for 90 minutes on Saturday when Huddersfield Town travel to Anfield.

Much has been made of the pairs' friendship in the build up to the Premier League clash, with Wagner and Klopp being good friends since the Town boss joined Klopp at Mainz 05 in 1991.

Wagner was even best man at the Liverpool boss' wedding, but former Red Souness believes that the German duo "could easily fall out" during the match.

"They're not friends for the 90 minutes," Souness told Sky Sports News.

"You might be matey beforehand and have a drink afterwards, but during that 90 minutes you could easily fall out with them.

"You are totally focused on your team and the game you are involved in - and he's the enemy for 90 minutes."

He added: "Huddersfield will be looking forward to it because of the confidence they will have from last week.

"They'll be thinking there's never been a better time to play Liverpool - they might be feeling sorry for themselves.

"It's an interesting game for both teams."

Liverpool are strong favourites going in to the clash, but the ex-Scotland international will not be reading into the odds ahead of kick off.

He said: "Manchester United thought they were going to win there last week!

"There's no 'easy' games for anyone.

"Going back to my days as a player, they would always remind us that it might not be your biggest game, but for the team in the dressing room opposite it is their biggest game and unless you're at it you'll get beat.

"And that was when we were dominating English football.

"The same applies today for the teams - unless you're bang at it, you can come unstuck against anyone."