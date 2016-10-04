David Wagner has been linked with the vacant Aston Villa managerial post since Roberto Di Matteo was sacked by the club on Monday morning.

The bookies have shortened odds on the German joining the Midlands club and although that mean nothing in the long run, it has made Town fans nervous.

Supporters have been tweeting their reasons for Wagner to stay, with many questioning why the boss would sacrifice what he has built at the John Smith's Stadium for the poisoned chalice of Villa.

But we think there's a more compelling reason for Wagner to stay at Town.

It has nothing to do with Villa's position in the Championship, their recent trigger-happy record of sacking managers or even Town's emergence as genuine promotion candidates.

It's because of YOU - the fans.

The outpouring of emotion since David Wagner has taken charge at Huddersfield has created a bond between the manager, team and support which is unrivalled in this division or others.

It's rare for everyone who is passionate about a club to be so unified, and it could signal the start of a very special period in Town's history.

So, Mr Wagner, this is why you should stay at Huddersfield Town.