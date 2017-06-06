Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will lead Huddersfield Town in their first ever Premier League season with a new contract agreed in principle, according to his agents.

The German head coach led the club back to the top flight after a 45-year absence following a penalty shoot-out victory over Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley last week.

And both his agents, in Britain and Germany, have confirmed the boss is committed to leading the team in the top-flight next campaign.

Germany agent Marc Kosicke revealed Wagner had received some "interesting offers", but had opted to remain loyal to Town after "trusting talks" with Dean Hoyle.

Kosicke told German broadcaster SPORT1: "After the emotional recent days and the trusting talks with the club's owners, David Wagner has chosen, despite some interesting offers, the Premier League adventure with Huddersfield."

And UK based John Morris told Sky Sports news went one step further, claiming not only is the German boss staying but a new deal is in place as well.

Morris said : "David and I have received approaches from other clubs in Germany and England but we felt that the journey with Huddersfield has another story to tell.

"Preparations for the Premier League are well under way with David and the hierarchy at Huddersfield."