It’s first versus third in the Professional Development League on Monday, when leaders Huddersfield Town head to Sheffield Wednesday (12.00).

Frankie Bunn’s charges have taken 19 points from 11 league matches this season .

But they have two suffered two defeats on the spin, at home to Crewe Alexandra in the PDL and away to Liverpool in the Under 23 Premier League Cup.

Wednesday drew 0-0 at Nottingham Forest last time out.

A stormy clash brought red cards for both skippers, the Owls’ Jack Stobbs and Forest’s Toby Edser, following a 72nd-minute scuffle.

Wednesday are coached by former Scarborough, Ipswich Town, Barnsley and York City defender Neil Thompson.

Town’s PDL clash with Leeds United on Monday week, November 21, will be at the John Smith’s Stadium (2.00).