David Wagner is keen for Huddersfield Town to return to their “highest level” of performance against Derby County.

The head coach has called on fans to provide a “fantastic atmosphere” to help Town get back on the winning trail after successive defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

Wagner felt Town dropped their standards too much at Deepdale in a 3-1 defeat – but insists it’s the first time this season he’s had to put that question to the squad.

“In our last game (against Preston) we didn’t come to our highest level and you have to accept this can happen,” said Wagner.

“But there is no reason why we have to change everything, we just have to return to our idea and our identity.

“When I was talking about our workrate and fighting attitude, what I really meant was our team spirit – the Terrier Identity – wasn’t on the grass at Preston for the whole 90 minutes.

“This is something we have to always make sure we take on the pitch because it is a basic to be successful in the style we want to play.

“If we don’t take it on the pitch then we are more likely to suffer a defeat, which is why it happened.

“It wasn’t us, our normal selves, out there and we must get back to that fighting spirit and attitude.”