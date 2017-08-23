The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells has slipped down the pecking order at the John Smith's Stadium during the past few months as speculation about his future continues to grow.

Boss David Wagner said the 27-year-old is on the transfer list and will listen to any serious offers with Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers rumoured to be interested.

With Wells' future at the club in doubt we thought it was worth a recap of his time at the club - from his big money arrival to his Play-Off final penalty heroics.

In just under three years at the club the Bermudan has scored 49 goals and contributed 15 assists - playing an important role in Town's historic rise from SkyBet Championship survivalists to Premier League new boys.

Ben Abbiss takes a look back at some of the stand out moments from Wells' Huddersfield Town career so far.

Time Line Timeline: The highlights of Nahki Wells' career at Huddersfield Town so far Record Transfer (10.01.14) Huddersfield Town smashed their transfer record to purchase the 23-year-old forward from Bradford City for £1.3m. A haul of 15 goals for the Bantams before January convinced then Town boss Mark Robins to sign the striker on a four-and-a-half year deal. Debut Winner (11.01.14) The day after his arrival at the John Smith's Stadium Wells came off the bench to score a 90th minute winner against Millwall FC. Two for One (25.10.14) Wells scored his first brace for the Terriers as Chris Powell's men fought back from 2-0 down at Ipswich Town to salvage a point late on. Penalty Misses (21.03.15) In a bizarre game at the John Smith's Stadium that also saw the referee send the wrong Fulham player off only to then bring him back on, Wells missed not one but two penalties. It was the striker's first game back after nearly a month out through injury. Vital Goals (2015/16 Season) During the 2015/16 season Wells bagged 18 goals, finishing the campaign as Town's top scorer and leading the club to Championship survival. By Any Means (17.05.17) With Town 1-0 down to Sheffield Wednesday in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off semi final second leg, Wells burst into the six yard box. Determined to get on the end of a Collin Quaner pass, the forward forced an under pressure Tom Lees to turn the ball in his own net. Nerves of Steel (29.05.17) Huddersfield Town were 3-1 down in the Championship Play-Off final penalty shoot out when Nahki Wells stepped up. If he missed, Liam Moore would then have the opportunity to send Reading into the Premier League. Wells scored, Moore missed and the rest as they say is history! Uncertain Future (22.08.17) The 27-year-old is currently out injured and during his absence he has slipped down the pecking order during to the signing of a number of recruits during the summer. Talks to extend the contract he signed back in 2014 appear to have broken down and David Wagner has said the striker is now on the transfer market.