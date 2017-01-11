Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have one of the most favourable ties in the 4th of the FA Cup when they travel to Spotland to face Rochdale.

The Examiner have been through the history books to see which teams have the best records against their opponents.

The Terriers have one of the easier ties in the round, as they travel to Greater Manchester for a game against their League One opponents.

The Yorkshire side have faced Rochdale 24 times previously, winning exactly half of those matches.

Another positive for David Wagner's side is that they have only lost twice to Dale in their entire history.

Huddersfield Town vs Rochdale: All-Time Head-To-Head Record

Huddersfield are one of the 43 teams to have lifted the FA Cup, having won the trophy in 1922, and they beat Rochdale in the competition twice in the space of three years (1988, 1991).

The Yorkshire side have also finished runners-up in England’s elite cup competition four times previously, twice losing the final in extra time.

Rochdale will come into the game knowing they have only lost once in the last seven meetings between the two sides, but four of those matches have ended in a draw.

Overall, of ties played more than five times between Fourth Round opponents, Manchester United have by far and away the best record, having beaten Wigan Athletic 94% of the time, including the 2013 Community Shield.

Chelsea have the next best record against their fourth round opponents having beaten Brentford 54% of the time.