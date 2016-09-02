Holmes-Dennis vs Ings as Huddersfield Town head to Liverpool?

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis is in line for a Huddersfield Town debut today - and he could come up against Danny Ings.

David Wagner takes a team to Liverpool for a behind-closed-doors game against old mate Jurgen Klopp’s side at the Premier League club’s Melwood training base.

VIDEO: Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

Neither club have a fixture this weekend because of the international break.

Left-back Holmes-Dennis joined from Charlton Athletic last week in a deal which could reach £500,000.

The 20-year-old has been brought in to provide competition for German Chris Lowe.

Ings is set to feature for the Reds in the lunchtime clash as he looks to force his way into Klopp’s plans for next Saturday’s Premier League clash with champions Leicester City at Anfield.

Liverpool turned down a number of approaches for the former Burnley striker prior to the transfer window shutting on Wednesday with Klopp adamant he’s required for first-team duty this term.

James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alberto Moreno, Joel Matip, Lucas Leiva, Kevin Stewart, Tiago Ilori, Alex Manninger, Cameron Brannagan, Connor Randall and Pedro Chirivella are also in contention to face Town.

Wagner could well field midfielders Philip Billing and Ivan Paurevic as they try to push their first-team claims.

The highly-rated Billing is yet to feature this term after injuring an ankle in pre-season, although he has made an Under 23 appearance.

Paurevic has twice come off the bench, in the opening-day home win over Brentford and League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town.

The Croatian who cost £200,000 from FC Ufa this summer has also had two outings with Frankie Bunn’s Under 23 side, one of them alongside Billing.

Wagner, whose side top the Championship and go to Leeds United next Saturday, wants the pair to challenge Aaron Mooy, currently with Australia, Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead for a place.

The clubs met in a pre-season clash at the John Smith’s Stadium, with 21,266 seeing Liverpool win 2-0 with goals by Marko Grujic and Moreno.