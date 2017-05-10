Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Playing the first leg of a Championship playoff at home has historically worked against promotion-hopeful teams.

Huddersfield Town will be playing the first leg of their playoff against Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s Stadium, but fans hoping that puts them in the driving seat may be disappointed.

Only 21 of the 48 playoff ties in the Premier League era have been won by the side who were at home in the first leg.

Just 17 of those ties were won in normal time with two being decided by the away goals rule (which is no longer used) and another two by penalties.

The team who played the second leg at home won 24 ties in normal time and another three on penalties.

Getting a result in the first leg would appear to be key for the Terriers.

No team has lost at home in the first leg and gone on to the final.

Although, seven have drawn at home in the first leg and still reached the final.

However, three sides have lost away in the first leg and still made it to Wembley without the need for away goals or penalties - Bolton in 1995, Sunderland in 1998 and Watford in 2013.

All of those games saw them lose by just one goal.

Outcome | Number of instances

Home first leg gets to the final | 21

Away first leg gets to the final | 27