Huddersfield Town Under 18s face Birmingham City in a Saturday lunchtime showdown at PPG Canalside (12.00).

Tony Carss’ team are fresh from beating Sheffield United 2-0 , a result that knocked the young Blades off the top of the Professional Development League North.

Brum are bottom of the table, with only one win and nine points from 15 matches while Town are fifth on 25 points, six behind leaders Crewe Alexandra.

The Under 23s meet Bolton Wanderers in a PDL match at Canalside on Tuesday (12.00).

Frankie Bunn ’s side were 2-0 winners in their Under 23 Premier League Cup tie at Ipswich Town last time out.