Home form, Hefele and a return for old Huddersfield Town favourite

Huddersfield Town are back to winning ways after victory over Rotherham last night.

Goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells were enough to seal the points for Town who had a frustrating night in front of goal.

Here are five things we learnt from the most recent installment of Town's exciting season.

Town fans at the John Smith's Stadium

1. “This is our castle”

So said David Wagner after his team maintained their 100 per cent record in their fifth John Smith’s Stadium match.

Home form is almost always a key factor for successful sides - and on their own turf, Town couldn’t have started this season any better.

The next visitors to HD1 are Sheffield Wednesday on October 16, and hopefully it will be a case of Sunday best.

Town's Michael Hefele in action

2. Hail the Hefe

With Mark Hudson suspended, popular German signing Michael Hefele finally made his full Town debut.

After the former Dynamo Dresden man being brought off the bench and pushed up front in previous games, it was something of a novelty to see him in central defence.

There was still the odd forward foray, but Hefe played his part in a determined defensive show by the whole team.

Town's Dean Whitehead gets booked

3. “Deano, Deano”

Town supporters admire the honest and no-nonsense approach of experienced midfielder Dean Whitehead.

The 34-year-old who might have joined Rotherham United this summer, but chose to stay put, came in for Jonathan Hogg against the Millers.

He also took the captain’s armband from Hudson and led by example.

Town's Sean Scannell and Rotherham United's Joe Mattock battle for the ball

4. Scanz is still on the scene

Sean Scannell, now Town’s longest-serving player, has had a relatively low-key start to the season.

But having been handed only a third start in all competitions, the 26-year-old wideman was a busy and bright performer against Rotherham.

He did well to set up Nahki Wells’ winner and was also praised by Wagner for his defensive contribution.

5. Few wins come easily in the Championship

The sides were second and one off the foot of the table going into this contest.

After it they were top and bottom - but it was far from plain sailing for Town.

Rotherham had a real go, and will rue a glaring late miss by Tom Adeyemi.