Home outing for Huddersfield Town Under 18s

Bolton Wanderers visit PPG Canalside

John Early
Huddersfield Town signings Denilson Carvalho and Cameron Taylor

Huddersfield Town Under 18s aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they host Bolton Wanderers at PPG Canalside on Saturday (11.00).

Tony Carss’ eighth-placed team were beaten 1-0 at Professional Development League II leaders Sheffield United last weekend.

It took a last-gasp winner to beat Town, who had previously drawn 2-2 at Bristol City and beaten Colchester United 5-2 at Canalside.

Bolton are seventh after a win and two draws.

Town added two players to their Under 18 squad on transfer deadline day.

Attacking midfielder Denilson Carvalho, 17, was previously at Watford.

Central defender Cameron Taylor, 16, has moved from Falkirk.

Carvalho, who has Portuguese parents and was previously with Arsenal, has played in all three of Town’s PDL II games this season as a trialist.

Town’s Under 23 team have a PDL II game against Nottingham Forest at Canalside on Sunday (2.00).

Comments
Show more comments

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Bolton Wanderers FC
Places
Canalside

