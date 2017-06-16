Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire sides Leeds United and Bradford City were given home ties in the first-round of this season's Carabao Cup.

Taking place in Bangkok, the home of Thai energy drinks firm Carabao who have sponsored the Football League Cup in a three-year deal, the draw was marred by farce throughout.

Scheduled to take place via a live Facebook stream, the feed had no sound, stalled on other people's computers and an error with the graphics caused confusion.

League One side Charlton Athletic appeared twice on the graphic, firstly playing Exeter City away and then Cheltenham Town at home before being corrected back to Exeter.

Another problem then saw AFC Wimbledon playing Swindon Town - a draw not actually possible because both sides are unseeded.

AFC Wimbledon are actually at home to Brentford with Norwich City at home to Swindon.

While West Yorkshire rivals Leeds and Bradford will face home clashes with Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers respectively, Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Premier League do not enter the competition until the second round.

Manchester United won last year's competition, beating Southampton 3-2 at Wembley thanks to a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal.

The full and correct draw is as follows with ties being played on August 8-9.

North section

Coventry v Blackburn, Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury, Bradford v Doncaster, Mansfield v Rochdale, Grimsby v Derby, Barnsley v Morecambe, Crewe v Bolton, Oldham v Burton, Wigan v Blackpool, Bury v Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield, Accrington v Preston, Fleetwood v Carlisle, Sheffield United v Walsall, Scunthorpe v Notts County, Rotherham v Lincoln, Leeds v Port Vale.

South section

Birmingham v Crawley, Exeter v Charlton, QPR v Northampton, Newport v Southend, Bristol City v Plymouth, Cardiff v Portsmouth, Millwall v Stevenage, Oxford United v Cheltenham, AFC Wimbledon v Brentford, Norwich v Swindon, Bristol Rovers v Cambridge, Peterborough v Barnet, Wycombe v Fulham, Colchester v Aston Villa, Wolves v Yeovil, Reading v Gillingham, Forest Green v MK Dons, Luton v Ipswich.