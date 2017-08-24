Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are celebrating the emergence of a homegrown talent among their legion of imported Premier League stars.

Jordan Williams from Meltham made his senior debut in the 2-1 Carabao Cup second-round victory over Rotherham United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Head coach David Wagner was delighted with the 17-year-old who played at right-back, showing his England Youth credentials to a home crowd of 8,290.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner said: “He has shown in pre-season and training that although he is only 17 years old he is a good talent.

“Everybody knows at the minute we only have one right-back and it was a very good debut from him.

“Maybe a loan move could be good for him now because this is a great level for him.”

Williams himself tweeted: “Buzzing to have made my debut and even better to be in the hat for the next round! Thanks for all the messages. UTT.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

That draw, of course has handed Town a return to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace in the middle of September.

However, fans are more than happy with three straight wins to kick off the season ahead of the home clash with Southampton on Saturday.

Chris Green, from Dalton, said of the win against Rotherham – sealed by a Phil Billing penalty and Joe Lolley strike – that it again showed Town’s fighting attitude.

“Football is not won on paper,” he said.

“Us and Rotherham are separated by two divisions, but in the cup competitions the gap between teams in the English football pyramid counts for nothing.

“This makes the cup competitions unique. These competitions are important even though the Premier League is the bread and butter for the team, and it was not an easy ride.

“Credit has to go to Rotherham for making it a battling evening and not a smooth-sailing evening.

“Their 796 travelling fans will feel like they could have took it to an extra half an hour and maybe even a penalty shootout.

“Thankfully, though, we showed a fighting attitude against a stubborn lower league outfit to make our Premier League status prevail at the expense of the Millers.”

Chief, from Shelley, added: “Right decision to rotate squad giving fringe players the opportunity to stake claims.

“Steady but if not spectacular performance did enough to progress to next round.

“Maintains the unbeaten start and keeps confidence high. Roll on Saturday!”

SPH in Almondbury messaged www.examiner.co.uk to say: “Good, sensible performance from Town.

“Did enough to win without pushing the boat out. Poor draw in the next round, though, to team we have only just played.”

Fan Roger, in Kirkburton, said: “It was all about the result, thank goodness, as this was generally a lacklustre performance, especially in the first half and last 10 minutes.

“Jordan Williams looks a real prospect and, at 17 years old, not fazed by the occasion.”

Fixby-based Geoff picked out Lolley for praise.

“Generally a lacklustre performance with little tempo,” he said.

“Lolley was the one player prepared to run at their defence to create space and opportunity.

“It is clear to see why our boss is still in the market as tonight’s squad players were below par.”

Glenn, from Leigh, selected Williams, saying he looks a “decent prospect”.

“Billing was our stand-out plerformer on arrival in the second half,” he said.

“In next round, only consolation is we will have to get right formation.”

Kim in Golcar rounded things off.

“A bit lucky, but good to see the ‘reserves’ play some neat football.

“Especially liked the two Williams. Danny is a wise player, who will surely feature in the team later in the season, and young Jordan looked a very cool and confident ‘mini’ Tommy Smith.”