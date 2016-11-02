Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After sitting proudly at the top of the Championship at the beginning of October, Huddersfield Town have wobbled recently and suffered three defeats in their last four league duels, although they still kick off as Coral’s 6/5 favourites to overhaul Birmingham City when the pair lock horns on Saturday.

The fixture has shown an unusual recent tendency to favour the away side: it’s almost exactly ten years since Birmingham recorded the last home win in this contest, yet they’re installed as Marathonbet’s 13/5 outsiders to claim three points, with Winner.com chalking 27/11, or almost 5/2, against the stalemate.

Town are yet to draw at home, but the stalemate has been well supported in a variety of markets, with BetVictor’s 17/4 for both halves to end on level terms proving particularly popular.

Indeed, BetVictor’s 11/10 for the first period to end on level terms has found favour amongst punters, many of whom have doubled up on bet365’s 9/4 for the opening half to finish goalless.

LAST TIME OUT: Huddersfield Town 1 Birmingham City 1, 23.04.16

Given this fixture’s recent history – and Birmingham’s position, just four points adrift of Huddersfield – there seems little doubt it’ll be close and 888sport’s 3/1 for Town to win by a single goal has proved a magnet for backers preferring to avoid calling the correct score.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield are 9/4 (Winner.com) to win without conceding.

188bet chalk 6/1 against the Terriers winning 1-0, but those who fancy the away side’s strike force to worry what looked like a fragile defence at Craven Cottage last weekend , may prefer BetVictor’s 8/1, chalked against a 2-1 home success.

William Hill post 9/1 against it finishing 0-0, but the correct score market’s most popular outcome is 1-1, priced at 6/1 by bet365.

