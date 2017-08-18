The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town host Newcastle United this weekend in the Terriers' first ever home Premier League match.

The John Smith's Stadium has been improved to top tier standards over the summer and will be the venue for the first meeting of two newly-promoted sides this season.

Town earned promotion through the play-offs last term with the Toon claiming the Championship crown, but how are last year's second division winners looking this year?

We spoke to the Chronicle's Newcastle United editor, Mark Douglas, to get the lowdown on the Magpies this season.

What is the atmosphere like in Newcastle?

It's been a strange, sapping summer at Newcastle.

The club had momentum after the Championship title win but a summer of frustration has seen some of that ebb away.

Rafa Benitez has been honest enough to admit he's been unhappy with certain things and that has increased tension on Tyneside and created a creeping sense of foreboding about the manager's future.

Newcastle will be hoping the agenda shifts with the closure of the transfer window in two weeks' time but for the time being, it feels a little bit strained.

It seems to have been a frustrating transfer window for the Toon - how has that affected Benitez and the club?

Of course.

What was a positive season in the Championship could have been a springboard to bigger and better things but the budgetary constraints and Benitez's own comments mean expectations have been downgraded from being competitive to just simply surviving in the Premier League.

Benitez has cut a frustrated figure but you could see what they were trying to do last weekend against Spurs.

He knows that he needs to keep his eye on the prize: being competitive in the top flight.

What are the fans expecting of Newcastle this season?

Staying out of the relegation fight would be acceptable for most, I think.

The additions have been mostly unproven players with potential and that has left many NUFC fans with the feeling that improvement will have to come from within if they're going to stay comfortable safe for this season.

With Shelvey out for the Huddersfield match, who is likely to take his spot?

New signing Mikel Merino, signed from Borussia Dortmund, where he rarely played, looks set to be handed the role.

He is a very talented player but again, it's about potential rather than proven pedigree.

Shelvey will be a miss.

Who are the other dangermen to watch out for?

Christian Atsu started the season well on the wing and looked United's most likely to create something on a day when United were up against it.

He's had a good pre-season and is an offensive threat.

Dwight Gayle looked rusty on Sunday but will have another full week's training in his legs.

New signing Joselu - signed from Stoke - is likely to be given a chance at some point.

What was the performance like against Tottenham last week?

Difficult to assess given Shelvey's red card.

They built a platform to get something from the game with a solid, obdurate and disciplined performance but after Shelvey's red card they were never really in the game after that.

They'll need to show a bit more ambition in the coming weeks.

What's your prediction for the weekend?

United are going to Huddersfield to win but I think it'll be a draw. Town's momentum to be checked.