I hope Wolves fans didn't mind my celebration says match-winner Rajiv van La Parra

Rajiv van La Parra says scoring his first Huddersfield Town goal to clinch victory over his former club Wolves was a “really special moment”.

The Dutch winger who cost Town £750,000 was involved in a Twitter row with fans before leaving Molineux, initially on loan, in March.

But he refused to stick the boot into the visiting supporters, who booed his every touch in the early stages of Saturday’s match.

Van La Parra produced the perfect response by netting from the rebound after Nahki Wells shot against the left-hand post.

The goal came in front of the South Stand, housing both home and away fans, and the 25-year-old said: “It was an emotional moment.

“I wanted to celebrate for our fantastic supporters, but Wolves fans are good too, and I hope they didn’t mind.

“Wolves are a good club. They gave me my chance in English football and I am thankful for that.

“I had a good time there and I only look back to the good moments and wish them all the best.

“They are a really good team and I think they can do well this season.

“But I am a Huddersfield player and I want us to do well.”

Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against former side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David Wagner’s Town are two points clear at the top of the Championship with 13 points from five games.

Van La Parra explained: “I think the strength of the team is that we all get on, and we all want to help each other and work hard for each other.

“The manager has created that spirit, and we all like the way he talks to us.

“He makes everyone feel comfortable and a part of things, even if they aren’t playing.

“He also gives us detailed information on the team we are up against.

“He identifies their strengths and weaknesses, and we know that if we put his plan into action, we have a good chance of winning games.

“We all believe in him and the fans do too - you can feel that.

“We all together know it is early in the season, but we just want to keep working.”

Did you go to yesterday's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?