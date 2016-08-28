Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

I hope Wolves fans didn't mind my celebration says match-winner Rajiv van La Parra

The Dutchman had a Twitter spate with Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters before leaving Molineux for Huddersfield Town this summer

Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against former side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against former side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rajiv van La Parra says scoring his first Huddersfield Town goal to clinch victory over his former club Wolves was a “really special moment”.

The Dutch winger who cost Town £750,000 was involved in a Twitter row with fans before leaving Molineux, initially on loan, in March.

But he refused to stick the boot into the visiting supporters, who booed his every touch in the early stages of Saturday’s match.

Van La Parra produced the perfect response by netting from the rebound after Nahki Wells shot against the left-hand post.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The goal came in front of the South Stand, housing both home and away fans, and the 25-year-old said: “It was an emotional moment.

“I wanted to celebrate for our fantastic supporters, but Wolves fans are good too, and I hope they didn’t mind.

Wolves are a good club. They gave me my chance in English football and I am thankful for that.

“I had a good time there and I only look back to the good moments and wish them all the best.

“They are a really good team and I think they can do well this season.

“But I am a Huddersfield player and I want us to do well.”

Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against former side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against former side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David Wagner’s Town are two points clear at the top of the Championship with 13 points from five games.

Van La Parra explained: “I think the strength of the team is that we all get on, and we all want to help each other and work hard for each other.

“The manager has created that spirit, and we all like the way he talks to us.

“He makes everyone feel comfortable and a part of things, even if they aren’t playing.

“He also gives us detailed information on the team we are up against.

“He identifies their strengths and weaknesses, and we know that if we put his plan into action, we have a good chance of winning games.

“We all believe in him and the fans do too - you can feel that.

“We all together know it is early in the season, but we just want to keep working.”

Did you go to yesterday's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

More on Huddersfield Town 1 Wolves 0

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Did you make it into our fan gallery?
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

We didn't deserve to lose at Huddersfield Town says Wolves boss Walter Zenga

Wolverhampton Wanderers' manager Walter Zenga during the Sky Bet Championship match against Huddersfield Town.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers chief suffered his first taste of defeat since taking over at Molineux in the summer

Related Tags

Organisations
Twitter
People
Rajiv Van La Parra
Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town v Wolves, 27.08.16: Fans enjoy what they see at the John Smith's Stadium.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers fan gallery?
  2. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on the key factors behind win against Wolves
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Gutsy performance sees Town stay top of the league
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: How the home side continued their flying start
  5. Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
    We didn't deserve to lose at Huddersfield Town says Wolves boss Walter Zenga

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent