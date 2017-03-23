Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner celebrates his 500th day at the helm today .

The boss has overseen a remarkable change in ethos at the West Yorkshire club, helping to propel them to the summit of the Championship table.

And Town have been able to draw the crowds to share in that success this season, with the Terriers' attendance this season averaging over 20,000.

Here we look at how the attendances for some of Town's last home matches have changed since Wagner took over.

Reading

2015/16: 10,167

2016/17: 19,894

+9,727

Huddersfield Town have beaten Reading in both of their most recent meetings at the John Smith's Stadium.

Just over 10,000 people came to watch the Terriers beat the Royals last season, while this year's crucial promotion clash drew an attendance of around 20,000.

Leeds United

2015/16: 17,118

2016/17: 22,400

+5,282

David Wagner watched Town take on Leeds last season from the stands just two days before he was announced as head coach.

This year, they home fixture against the local rivals took on extra importance with both sides targeting a spot in the Championship's top six.

Wagner's men came out the better with Michael Hefele's 89th minute winner send the John smith's Stadium into pandemonium.

Brighton & Hove Albion

2015/16: 10,168

2016/17: 20,104

+9,936

Huddersfield hosted Brighton in the third match of last season, with around 10,000 people turning out to watch the Terriers take on the Seagulls.

This year over 20,000 came to the John Smith's Stadium on a Thursday night to watch Town claim a 3-1 win over Chris Hughton's side.

That was with traffic chaos down south which saw a number of Brighton buses turn back to the south coast.

Ipswich Town

2015/16: 12,644

2016/17: 19,113

+6,469

Town were beaten 1-0 by Ipswich at home last season thanks to a Ben Pringle first half strike, with 12,644 fans in attendance.

This year 19,113 fans saw Town beat the Tractor Boys 2-0, with Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler notching for Town.

Nottingham Forest

2015/16: 11,299

2016/17: 22,100

+10,801

What a difference a year makes in this fixture.

In September 2015 - two months before Wagner took over - 11,299 Town fans watched their side draw 1-1 at home to Forest.

This year, 22,100 people ventured to the John Smith's Stadium on Boxing Day.