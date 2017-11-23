Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy takes on his former side Manchester City on Sunday when the league leaders travel to the John Smith's Stadium for the Premier League clash.

City are currently unbeaten this season, with only Everton managing to take a solitary point from Pep Guardiola's men. If Huddersfield Town are to come away with anything this weekend then Mooy will need to be at his best.

However, the Australian international will be challenged by in-form Kevin De Bruyne for the bragging rights in the middle of the field, with the Belgian having claimed three goals and six assists in the league so far.

Here Molly Burke examines the battle between the two key midfielders ahead of Sunday's game.

Defensive

Kevin De Bruyne | Aaron Mooy

Apps 12 | 11(1)

Tackles 1.8 | 3.4

Interceptions 0.8 | 1

Fouls 0.8 | 0.5

Clearances 0.3 | 1.7

Blocks 0.1 | 0.2

It isn't surprising to see that Mooy comes out on top defensively between the pair, with the 27-year-old claiming the third most tackles in the Premier League season; only beaten by Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi and Everton's Idrissa Gueye.

Mooy has a much tougher task in the middle than De Bruyne, being instrumental all over the pitch and often having to break up play and help with the defensive duties when required.

Only four teams have managed to break City's solid defence down in the league so far and the side's quality means De Bruyne very rarely has to get back and help defend.

His defensive stats don't seem too concerning when he is able to solely focus on creating chances for the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

Attacking

Kevin De Bruyne | Aaron Mooy

Apps: 12 | 11(1)

Goals: 3 | 2

Assists: 6 | 1

Shots per game: 2.2 | 0.8

Key passes: 2.8 | 1.7

Dribbles: 1.7 | 0.5

Once again, when De Bruyne is surrounded by such quality and a side with such an attacking mindset, it makes sense the 26-year-old's stats are so impressive. De Bruyne has created the most chances from set pieces in the league and only his teammate David Silva has more assists than him.

With the pair in such magnificent form - as well as Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane also having a stellar season - it is easy to understand why Mooy made the switch to Huddersfield in the summer.

However, despite De Bruyne dominating with his attacking stats, Mooy has been vital for Town and it is clear he is able to do a brilliant job in all areas for The Terriers.

The midfielder has the most goal and assists, the most chances created and the most successful passes for his side and his attacking contributions have been crucial in their successful start to their first Premier League campaign.

Kevin De Bruyne (Home/Away)

Home | Away

Apps: 6 | 6

Goals: 1 | 2

Assists: 5 | 1

Pass success: 82.7 | 87.3

MotM: 2 | 1

Kevin De Bruyne's home and away records are both similarly threatening - with the only real difference coming in his assists.

The Belgian has a staggering five assists in six games at home, but has only managed one in six on the road. With De Bruyne's ability to spot a run and provide his teammates with goal scoring opportunities being his best trait, his lack of assists away from home may come in Town's favour.

Aaron Mooy (Home/Away)

Home | Away

Apps: 6 | 5(1)

Goals: 2 | 0

Assists: 0 | 1

Pass success: 82 | 81.8

MotM: 0 | 0

Mooy has struggled to create chances and goals away from home, but the two league goals he has scored have both been very important.

The first came against Newcastle in August and was Town's first home goal in the top division since 1972, which also handed them the three points in a narrow 1-0 victory over the Magpies. The second came in a shock 2-1 win against Manchester United.

Mooy's goal against the Reds is likely to spur him on to do the same against their Manchester rivals and help them to ruin City's unbeaten run.

Conclusion

Man City will be expected to come out all guns blazing on Sunday afternoon and Town are going to have to put on a brilliant show in order to keep them out.

Mooy's defensive abilities will be pivotal and if he can dominate the midfield then he is definitely capable of shutting down the threat that De Bruyne poses.



If Town are handed even a single chance to go ahead, Mooy is the perfect player to change defence into attack and help them to a surprise victory.