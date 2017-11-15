How both AFC Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town have triumphed over adversity

Time Line

2003 - Town enter their darkest hour... Huddersfield Town are put into administration and have just six weeks to find a new buyer or the club will be liquidated. Mick Wadsworth has just been sacked as manager and Mel Machin is placed in temporary charge with the Terriers bottom of the old Division Two. Town are subsequently relegated, with Ken Davy and former Town chairman Terry Fisher looking to buy the club, with debts thought to be around £17m. On July 31st Ken Davy completes the paperwork for the buy-out of the club, appointing Peter Jackson as manager of the club ahead of the club's 2003/04 Division Three campaign.

2003/04 - Town return to Division Two Town gain promotion from Division Three, thanks to a 4-1 win on penalties over Mansfield Town after a 0-0 draw at the Millennium Stadium. In the same season, young striker Jon Stead scores 18 goals in the opening few months, before being sold to Premier League side Blackburn Rovers in January. Meanwhile AFC Bournemouth miss out on a play-off spot in Division Two by nine points. One highlight of the season sees long-serving striker James Hayter score the Football League's fastest ever hat-trick in February 2004. Hayter came off the bench in the 86th minute to score three goals in two minutes 17 seconds, as Bournemouth beat Wrexham 6-0.

2004/05 - League One mediocrity for both sides The Terriers finish ninth in the newly created League One, level on points with Bournemouth who finish a place above them on goal difference. On December 28th, the two clubs drew 2-2 on the south coast with John McAliskey and David Mirfin scoring for Town. The reverse fixtures sees Town run out 3-2 winners in late January, a brace from Luke Beckett and a penalty from Pawel Abbott earn Jackson's side the points.

2005/06 - Town progressing, Bournemouth struggling Town finish fourth in League One but lose in the Play-Off semi-finals to Barnsley 3-2, despite winning the first leg 1-0 at Oakwell courtesy of a Gary Taylor-Fletcher winner. In the same season the Terriers are eight minutes away from forcing an FA cup Third Round reply at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, before Eidur Gudjohnson break their hearts. Meanwhile, the Cherries just avoid relegation by five points, eventually finishing in 17th place.

2006/07 - Managerial U-turn leaves Town stunned With Town fans hopes high after the previous campaign, Jackson's side struggle and he is eventually sacked on March 6th, 2006 following a 5-1 thrashing at Nottingham Forrest. Charlton Athletic manager Phil Parkinson is expected to take charge, but despite a press conference being called, fails to show up and remains in charge of Charlton Athletic. Subsequently, Andy Richie is appointed boss with his side eventually finishing 15th in League One. As for Bournemouth, in September manager Sean O'Driscoll leaves to become Doncaster Rovers manager and is replaced by Kevin Bond. But it is another disappointing season for the Cherries as they finished 19th.

2007/08 - Cherries enter administration as Dean Hoyle buys shares in Town Town finish the season ten points off the League One Play-Offs in 10th place. Manager Andy Richie leaves by mutual consent on April 1st and the club announce Stan Ternent would take over the following season, with Academy Director Gerry Murphy in caretaker charge for the remainder of the season. In April 2008, local businessman Dean Hoyle was named the clubs new owner and the new chairman-elect, despite reported interest from former Hull City chairman Adam Pearson. But at Bournemouth financial troubles saw the club go into administration in February, with the club handed a ten-point deduction which would condemn them to relegation to League Two.

2008/2009 - 100 up for Town, as administration troubles continue for Bournemouth In the clubs centenary year, Town finish ninth in League One with new manager Stan Ternent failing to inspire the fans or the players before eventually being sacked on November 4th. Murphy again takes temporary charge of the club, before Lee Clark is appointed on December 15th. Bournemouth's future was still under question at the start of the season, due to the club's on going administration problems. The Cherries are allowed to fulfil it's fixture list but are handed 17-point deduction. Manager Bond is sacked on September 1st and replaced by Jimmy Quinn, but he was sacked in January following a poor run of form. Former player Eddie Howe becomes the youngest Football League manager in history at the age of 31, when he begins his first spell in charge with the club 10 points adrift at the bottom of the table. The club guarantee their Football League survival with a 2-1 home victory against Grimsby Town to end the darkest period in the club's history.

2009/10 - Dean Hoyle takes full control at Town, as Jeff Mostyn saves the Cherries In June 2009 Dean Hoyle takes over as chairman and majority shareholder with Town finishing sixth in League One before losing their Play-Off semi-final 2-0 on aggregate to Millwall. At the same time, a consortium led by chairman Jeff Mostyn saves Bournemouth with the Cherries going on to gain automatic promotion from League Two in Eddie Howe's first full season in charge.

2010/11 - Russian businessman buys Bournemouth stake as Town fail in the Play-Off final Town finish the season third in League One on 87 points, five points off the automatic promotion places. They meet Bournemouth in the Play-Off semi-finals, with Town going into the tie on the back of a impressive 25-match unbeaten run dating back to January 1st. The tie finishes 4-4 on aggregate with Town going through to the final on penalties before losing the 3-0 at Old Trafford against Peterborough United in the final. Elsewhere, in November 2011, Maxim Demin becomes a 50% stakeholder at AFC Bournemouth while Eddie Howe leaves Dean Court for Burnley in the January - replaced by Lee Bradbury.

2011/12 - Town promoted to Championship Despite losing only three games up to his sacking on January 15th, Lee Clark is replaced as manager of Town by former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson. He guides the Terriers to fourth in table and eventually leads Town to the Championship thanks to a Play_-Off final victory over Sheffield United, having overcome MK Dons in the semis. Meanwhile, Bournemouth's mediocre League One season sees them finish 11th, with manager Bradbury replaced by Paul Groves in March.

2012/13 - Bournemouth join Town in the Championship as miracle worker Eddie Howe returns Town finish the Championship season in 19th, with Mark Robins in charge following the sacking of Simon Grayson on January 24th. Meanwhile on the South Coast, Groves remains manager of Bournemouth for the start of the season, only to be sacked in October with his side bottom of League One. Former boss Eddie Howe returns to the club and works a miracle to pull the side out of a relegation battle and to Championship promotion by finishing second in the league.

2013/14 - Town smash their transfer record In Mark Robins first full season in charge the Terriers finish 17th to continue their progression as a Championship team. The club also sign Bradford City striker Nahki Wells for a club record fee of £1.3 million in January. Under Howe, Bournemouth achieved their highest ever Football League finish of 10th.

2014/15 - Bournemouth fans dreams become reality as they are promoted to the Premier League Following a opening 4-0 humiliation at home to Bournemouth, Mark Robins resigns as Town boss. Chris Powell is appointed Town's seventh boss in as many years on September 3rd and leads the Terriers to a 16th placed finish. Bournemouth on the other hand complete their rise up the Football League pyramid as they win the Championship title.

2015/16 - The Wagner era begins Town finish the season 19th in the Championship under the guidance of new head coach David Wagner. The German took over from Chris Powell in November, with the club sitting 15th in the table. Meanwhile Bournemouth's first season in the Premier League is a successful one, finishing a respectable 16th with the highlight of the campaign being back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Chelsea.

2016/17 - Town promoted to the Premier League as Bournemouth stabilises itself in England's top flight Wagner's first full season as manager of Town is a special one, following the club's shock promotion to the Premier League. Town beat Reading on penalties in the Play-Off final at Wembley, to cap off a remarkable season while Bournemouth continue to progress under Howe and finished the season in 9th.