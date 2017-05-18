Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Reading in the Championship play-off final after a sensational win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Town edged the Owls on penalties, with Danny Ward keeping out Fernando Forestieri's final spot-kick to send the Terriers to Wembley.

Reading booked their place at Wembley on Tuesday with a battling 1-0 victory over free-scoring Fulham.

With the final now sorted, here's what you need to know if you're planning a day in the capital on May 29.

When is kick off?

Monday, May 29 at 3pm.

How can I get tickets?

Town will be in the west end of Wembley - the same end they were in in 2012 - with tickets going on sale tomorrow.

Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster from 8am for season card holders, Blue and White Foundation Members and Patrons, but will NOT be available through the club website.

They go on general sale at 8am on Sunday, May 21 through Ticketmaster.

Town have been allocated 38,328 tickets for the final.

The prices for adults are as follows:

Category 1: £98

Category 2: £76

Category 3: £64

Category 4: £52

Category 5: £36

Under-16s tickets are priced at:

Category 1: £49

Category 2: £38

Category 3: £32

Category 4: £26

Category 5: £18

How do I get there?

To get there by tube, take the Jubilee or Metropolitan line to Wembley Park Station or the Bakerloo line to Wembley Central Station.

If on the overground, London Midland service or Southern lines also get off at Wembley Central Station.

If you are travelling via Chiltern Railways, get off at Wembley Stadium Station.

If travelling by car, directions can be found on the Wembley website, but make sure you book parking in advance as spaces can fill up ahead of the match.

For those looking for parking, Wealdstone FC are offering free spaces at Grosvenor Vale - around seven miles away from Wembley.

What is Town's record against Reading like?

Town have won and lost against Reading this season.

The Royals beat Town 1-0 at the start of the season at the Madejski Stadium, but were beaten by the same scoreline at the John Smith's Stadium - Philip Billing scoring the decisive goal.

In 50 previous meetings, Town have won 15, lost 24 and drawn 11.