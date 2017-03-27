Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town would finish fourth in the Championship should they earn the same results they did earlier in the campaign against their run-in opposition.

Town sit third in the league currently, but would pick up just 16 points in the run-in should they take the same number of points off their opponents in the run-in - meaning they would finish on 87.

Newcastle United would edge Brighton and Hove Albion to the Championship crown on goal difference alone, with both sides finishing on 99 points.

The Geordies would have a better goal difference than the Seagulls by just four goals - should the same scorelines be recorded.

Town fans would hope the Terriers' incredible form would mean they would take more points off their opposition in the run-in, with losses to Preston, Fulham and Cardiff City all coming during their blip earlier in the campaign.

Newcastle face only one team to have beaten them in the run-in - Sheffield Wednesday - while none of Brighton's last eight opposition have beaten them in the league this season.

If history were to repeat itself, Leeds United would pip Town to third spot by a point by picking up 19 in their final eight games.

Leeds face just one team to have beaten them this season in that spell - Newcastle United.

The last two play-off spots would be filled by Reading and Fulham, as Sheffield Wednesday are beaten to sixth by the Cottagers on goal difference.

Town would therefore face Reading in the play-off semi-finals if the same results were earned in the run-in.

Here are the run-ins for the top seven (and what result they recorded earlier in the campaign):

Newcastle United: Wigan (W 2-0), Burton (W 2-1), Sheffield Wednesday (L 1-0), Leeds United (W 2-0), Ipswich (W2-1), Preston (W 3-0), Cardiff (W 2-1), Barnsley (W 2-1).

Brighton & Hove Albion: Blackburn (W 3-2), Birmingham City (W 2-1), QPR (W 3-0), Wolves (W 1-0), Wigan (W 1-0), Norwich, (W 5-0), Bristol City (W 2-0), Aston Villa (D 1-1).

Huddersfield Town: Burton (W 1-0), Norwich (W 2-1), Nottingham Forest (W 2-1), Preston (L 3-1), Derby (W 1-0), Fulham (L 5-0), Wolves (W 1-0), Birmingham City (D 1-1), Cardiff City (L 3-2).

Leeds United: Reading (W 2-0), Brentford (W 1-0), Preston (W 4-1), Newcastle (L 2-0), Wolves (W 1-0), Burton (W 1-0), Norwich (W 3-2), Wigan (D 1-1).

Reading: Leeds (L 2-0), Blackburn (W 3-2), Norwich (W 3-1), Aston Villa (L 2-1), Rotherham (W 1-0), Nottingham Forest (W 2-0), Wigan (W 3-0), Burton (W 3-0).

Sheffield Wednesday: Barnsley (W 2-0), Rotherham (W 1-0), Newcastle (W 2-0), Cardiff (D 1-1), QPR (W 1-0), Derby (L 2-0), Ipswich (L 2-1), Fulham (D 1-1)

Fulham: Rotherham (W 2-1), Derby (D 2-2), Ipswich (W 2-0), Norwich (D 2-2), Aston Villa (L 1-0), Huddersfield Town (W 5-0), Sheffield Wednesday (D 1-1), Brentford (W 2-0).