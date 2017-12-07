The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boss David Wagner hopes Brighton & Hove Albion’s Izzy Brown does not return to haunt him on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Brown, 20, was a key figure for Huddersfield Town on loan from Chelsea last season as Wagner’s side won SkyBet Championship promotion via the play-offs.

He was expected to seal a Premier League move to the Terriers but it didn’t come off.

Town could not reach agreement with Chelsea over a permanent switch and Brown, who joined Brighton on another season-long loan instead, will now be bidding to inflict a fifth straight defeat on his former club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“There are no secrets, everybody knows we tried everything to keep Izzy here,” said Wagner.

“Unfortunately we were not successful in signing him. The circumstances were not good, it was nobody’s fault and we had to accept it.

“Chelsea are the club who had to make the decisions and it’s something we respect and accept and now we meet him again.

“Izzy has not had the best start at Brighton, he was injured, but he has started the last couple of games. We hope we can keep him quiet.”

Wagner will also get the chance to catch up with Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross, who he coached in Hoffenheim's academy, but is more concerned with halting his own side’s recent slump.

The Terriers have slid down to 16th place in the table and, since beating Manchester United in October, they have scored just twice in six matches.

But a fifth victory at the John Smith’s this season would see Town leapfrog Brighton, who are back in the top flight themselves after automatic promotion and currently two points better off in 12th.

“A must-win game is a final, where you have no chance to correct something, and this isn’t the case on Saturday,” added Wagner.

“But it’s a massive game for all of us and a great opportunity in front of our supporters to play Brighton and be in front of them after the game.

“There are so many important stories in this game. This is why it’s a big game, but it’s not a must-win game because a lot more will follow after this.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wagner has no new injury concerns following last week’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, while winger Rajiv van La Parra sits out the final game of his three-match ban.

Defender Martin Cranie is the only doubt after twisting an ankle in training. He was unable to train today but is expected to be back tomorrow.

Wagner insists he is comfortable with his side’s position in the table.

“If you had offered me 15 points after 15 games and then Brighton at home, I would say ‘absolutely”’, he added.