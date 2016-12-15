Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he is using all the recovery strategies at his disposal to make sure his Huddersfield Town players are fit to tackle Norwich City.

Town go to Carrow Road for their Sky-televised Friday-night Championship fixture chasing three straight wins for only he second time under his management.

Fourth-placed Town are playing a third match in seven days after beating Bristol City 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium last Saturday and winning 1-0 at Burton Albion on Tuesday.

It’s a 400-mile round trip to Norwich after Town covered around 160 miles to Burton and back.

Players ended up returning to Huddersfield in taxis because the team bus had a burst tyre.

Wagner explained: “We’re a long time travelling this week as well as playing the three games.

“We have a good medical department and we have worked hard to get the recovery and preparation right, using all the strategies we can.”

Town are targeting a 12th win of the season and fifth away from home, and their first at Carrow Road since November 1969.

Norwich, in ninth, have seven wins and one draw in 10 home matches.