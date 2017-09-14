Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has a "wonderful way" of speaking to his players and getting the best out of them, according to first team coach Andrew Hughes.

Wagner has a "special relationship" with each individual in his squad, with the German boss' attention to the psychology of football bringing success to the Terriers.

And, according to Hughes, it's not only what the head coach says to his players that gets the best from them, but what he doesn't say.

In an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, Hughes, 39, said: "The manager at this football club has a wonderful way of speaking to every player.

"He has a special relationship with each and every one of them.

"It might be different but he has a relationship that I have seen over the last year as I've watched him and he does things at the right times.

"Sometimes you think 'maybe he needs talking to' or 'he needs not to be spoken to' - because sometimes not talking to a player livens them up.

"They think 'does he care about me, does he not, maybe I need to liven up' - so there's so many ways of doing it but for me it is the biggest part in the game.

"Tactically, technically now you have to be 100 per cent ready for every game and with Christoph [Buhler]'s knowledge and the manager, we try to be tactically astute and ready for every opponent - in possession and out of possession.

"But the other side of the game is huge and without the psychological side, there'd be no success.

"There's ways of handling it and not handling it but we try to handle it the right way - the manager definitely does, even with the meetings he does and the way he speaks about his players as a group.

"For me it's the biggest part of the game - knowing how to get the best out of someone and working someone out."