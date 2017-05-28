Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has inspired his players to do well in the play-off final by showing them video of Huddersfield Town’s 2012 celebrations at Wembley.

German defender Christopher Schindler – whose only previous play-off experience has been of the relegation variety with 1860 Munich – says it was an excellent move by the head coach.

“It was to inspire us,” said the 27-year-old centre back and club record £1.8m signing.

“Going to Wembley is what you dream of for every player and now we have seen what it is and what can happen, no-one should be frightened, they should just be excited – and that’s how we are.

“I have talked about this before and it is positive pressure. We can win something, as opposed to losing something (like with 1860), and it is a totally different starting point.

“The positive pressure I like much better.”

Schindler, who has put on 5kg in muscle since signing for Town, believes the squad are focused on tackling Reading rather than the prize up for grabs.

“Being here shows we have done good work throughout the season,” explained the man who has moved to England with is family and whose 21-month-old daughter is already developing a Yorkshire accent!

“That’s how you get to these kinds of games and the pressure is to be enjoyed.

“I don’t think we should think about the Premier League, even though it is the dream and the prize.

“You always want to play football at the highest level. For me it was 2Bundesliga and now the Championship, so to reach the Premier League would be unbelievable, but we shouldn’t think about it.

“We have to focus on our opponents and do nothing different to what we have been doing through the season. That’s the best way to get the result we want.”