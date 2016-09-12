Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

How to download the FIFA 17 demo on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

  • Updated
  • By

The wait for EA Sports' newest edition is almost over

EA Sports
New Manchester United signing Paul Pogba generated by FIFA 17

The wait is nearly over - you can finally have your first taste of FIFA 17 tomorrow.

EA Sports will released the game's demo - with the company promising that this game will be nothing like anything that has come previously.

The demo will give a flavour of the gameplay innovations that have been developed this year - including an improved intelligence system and a revamping of set pieces.

EA Sports
Marco Reus, cover star for FIFA 17

The full game will also feature a new game-mode called The Journey - using a new Frostbite engine and acting almost as a campaign mode where your decisions will influence your player's success both on and off the pitch.

We will be bringing you a first look at the demo tomorrow, including player ratings, gameplay and first impressions of EA Sports' newest football game.

WATCH: The official advert for FIFA 17's new mode, 'The Journey'

FIFA 17: The Journey trailer
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The demo is available to download on September 13 ahead of the full launch on September 29.

You can download the demo on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One like so...

Xbox One

1. Make sure your Xbox is connected to the internet and select 'Store' in the top row of options.
2. Select the search option
3. Type in 'FIFA 17 downloadable demo'
4. Once the game appears - press download.
5. You can check the installation progress in the 'My games and apps' section

PlayStation 4

1. Make sure your PlayStation 4 is connected to the internet.
2. Select the "Store" icon - which is the image on the far left that looks like a bag.
3. Click 'Search' and type in FIFA 17.
4. The game should now appear with an option to pre-order the full version or download the demo - click on the option to download the free demo.

Comments
Show more comments

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Aaron Mooy
    Our football writers can't agree on the Aaron Mooy tackle - what do you think?
  2. David Wagner
    Proud Huddersfield Town fans: David Wagner has built a special team showing tenacity and skill
  3. Chris Hughton
    The old boys bidding to spike Huddersfield Town guns at Brighton - if they get the chance!
  4. Football News
    There's more to come from our squad says Huddersfield Town ace Rajiv van La Parra
  5. Chris Hughton
    Why we'll have to be much better to get anything out of Huddersfield Town: Brighton boss Chris Hughton

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent