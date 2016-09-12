How to download the FIFA 17 demo on Xbox One and PlayStation 4

The wait is nearly over - you can finally have your first taste of FIFA 17 tomorrow.

EA Sports will released the game's demo - with the company promising that this game will be nothing like anything that has come previously.

The demo will give a flavour of the gameplay innovations that have been developed this year - including an improved intelligence system and a revamping of set pieces.

EA Sports Marco Reus, cover star for FIFA 17

The full game will also feature a new game-mode called The Journey - using a new Frostbite engine and acting almost as a campaign mode where your decisions will influence your player's success both on and off the pitch.

We will be bringing you a first look at the demo tomorrow, including player ratings, gameplay and first impressions of EA Sports' newest football game.

WATCH: The official advert for FIFA 17's new mode, 'The Journey'

The demo is available to download on September 13 ahead of the full launch on September 29.

You can download the demo on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One like so...

Xbox One

1. Make sure your Xbox is connected to the internet and select 'Store' in the top row of options.

2. Select the search option

3. Type in 'FIFA 17 downloadable demo'

4. Once the game appears - press download.

5. You can check the installation progress in the 'My games and apps' section

PlayStation 4

1. Make sure your PlayStation 4 is connected to the internet.

2. Select the "Store" icon - which is the image on the far left that looks like a bag.

3. Click 'Search' and type in FIFA 17.

4. The game should now appear with an option to pre-order the full version or download the demo - click on the option to download the free demo.